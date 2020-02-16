Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,491 shares. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

