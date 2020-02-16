Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of InterDigital Wireless worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,481 shares. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $74.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

