Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.95. 732,912 shares of the company were exchanged. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.34 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $1,568,773. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

