Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 4,500 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. 209,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

