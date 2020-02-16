Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SINA by 225.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of SINA by 232.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 97,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth about $118,912,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:SINA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 550,615 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

