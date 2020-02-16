Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,129 shares. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

