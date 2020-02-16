Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 92.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,079 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

