Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $670,000 Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.12. 263,543 shares of the stock were exchanged. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

