Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 103,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total value of $1,772,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,924.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,791.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,528. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

NYSE:FICO traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.58. 142,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $426.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.19 and a 200 day moving average of $353.54.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

