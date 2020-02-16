Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $3.93 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,886,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,774,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,557,000 after buying an additional 598,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $339.07. 6,510,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $339.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

