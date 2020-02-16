Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $784,000 in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,787. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $8.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

