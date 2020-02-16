Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $183,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000.

NYSEARCA QLD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.38. 646,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $78.84 and a 52-week high of $147.88.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

