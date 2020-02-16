Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $314,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.82. 266,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,555. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $184.64 and a 1 year high of $225.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

