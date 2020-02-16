Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. 4,241,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

