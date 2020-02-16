Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,526,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $164.89. The company had a trading volume of 75,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,374. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $138.99 and a 52 week high of $164.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

