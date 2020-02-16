STRAKS (STAK) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $26,123.00 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

