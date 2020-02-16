SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.54

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.98. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 72,383 shares.

FUJHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SUBARU CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,739 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

