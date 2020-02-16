Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $419,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 382,460 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $39.35 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $76.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.