Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 169,430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE BPMP opened at $14.18 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

