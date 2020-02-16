Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,366 Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Plymouth Industrial Reit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.

PLYM opened at $20.83 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

