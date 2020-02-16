Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

