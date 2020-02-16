Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 44.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 518.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182,332 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $37,052,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 333.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,546,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,574 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFI. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of GFI opened at $6.10 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

