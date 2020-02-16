Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Nike accounts for 2.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. 4,305,313 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

