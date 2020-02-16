Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 96,250 Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,184 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

