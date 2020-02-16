Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,491,000 after buying an additional 323,526 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

