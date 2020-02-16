Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 198.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 455.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 63,122 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $2,758,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 314.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 783,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 594,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

