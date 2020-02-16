SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SVMK stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,759.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,529 shares of company stock worth $6,433,006. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

