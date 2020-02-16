Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 531,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SPN stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 310,121 shares. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.