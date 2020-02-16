sUSD Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00009841 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $99,687.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.58 or 0.03046219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00237169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00147632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022240 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 5,891,400 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.