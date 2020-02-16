Swiss National Bank Has $60.77 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Keysight Technologies worth $60,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. 1,460,431 shares of the stock were exchanged. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

