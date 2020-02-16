Swiss National Bank Sells 19,000 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Waters worth $49,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after buying an additional 854,002 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,311,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $13,081,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,794 shares of company stock worth $2,893,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.06. 352,841 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day moving average is $221.40. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

