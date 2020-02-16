Swiss National Bank Sells 25,900 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of CDW worth $65,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,515 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,900 shares of company stock worth $7,648,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

