Swiss National Bank Sells 39,800 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Omnicom Group worth $61,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of OMC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.14. 1,551,926 shares of the company were exchanged. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

