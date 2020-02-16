Swiss National Bank Sells 7,700 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.57% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $55,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.23. The stock had a trading volume of 416,278 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.36. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

