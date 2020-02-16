Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 16,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $33.75. 5,615,783 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

