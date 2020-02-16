Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 853 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after acquiring an additional 442,942 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,837,000 after acquiring an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 564,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.55. 7,134,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,521,289. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

