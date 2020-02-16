Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.67 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,776 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 5,911,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.