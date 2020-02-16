Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.13 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

