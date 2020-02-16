Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 277 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 1,442,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.01. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Edward Jones lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

