Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 861 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.95.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,918 shares. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

