Synovus Financial Corp Sells 119 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $122.47. 1,373,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

