Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.53. Syrah Resources shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,189,494 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $219.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.