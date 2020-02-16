SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 825,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,615,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,143 shares. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

