Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.3–0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.9-65.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.68 million.Talend also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.44–1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ TLND traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. 2,504,614 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Talend has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $53.09.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Talend will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.86.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.