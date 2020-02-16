Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $34.27 on Friday. Talend has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLND. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

