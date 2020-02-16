Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.44–1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.6. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-279 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.6 million.Talend also updated its FY20 guidance to -$1.44 to -$1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of Talend stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. 2,504,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talend will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

