Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30 to -$0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $64.9 million to $65.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.39 million.Talend also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.44–1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. 2,504,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Talend has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. Analysts expect that Talend will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talend has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

