Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

TVE opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of $381.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 16,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$686,735.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,216 shares of company stock worth $361,357.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

