Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 319,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,610,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,080,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,727.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 303,578 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.