TD Securities Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.75 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.29 and a 1 year high of C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.66%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

