TD Securities Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.75 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.29 and a 1 year high of C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.22.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
